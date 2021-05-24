Introducing: ‘The Secret History of Country Music’ Podcast

It’s not just history — it’s the secret history of country music’s biggest stars, songs and most notorious outlaws, now as a podcast!

After three dozen video episodes, the The Secret History of Country Music series is expanding with the The Secret History of Country Music podcast. Season 1 officially begins on Monday (May 24) with a look at how Blake Shelton scored a pretty plum gig on NBC's The Voice. (Nope, it wasn't just good looks and good luck.)

Host Adison Haager joins Billy Dukes -- both of The Boot's partner site, Taste of Country -- for a deep look into some of country's best stories. Eric Church's banishment and Alan Jackson's bravado each get an episode. Bobbie Gentry's disappearing act is another focus during this eight-episode season.

The Secret History of Country Music podcast is the first country music-focused podcast on the Townsquare Media Podcast Network, but it won't be the last. If you enjoy our concise, conversational approach to storytelling, you'll appreciate these inspired looks into country music's most interesting people. This is not just another interview podcast!

Check out the intro episode below and follow the podcast on your favorite platform, Apple, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn and more. New episodes of The Secret History of Country Music will drop on Monday mornings.

