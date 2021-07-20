Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce + Little Big Town Lead 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup

Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and Little Big Town are among the acts headed to Austin, Texas, in October for the 2021 iHeartCountry Music Festival, People reports. Joining them onstage for the one-day, blowout country event will be Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Cole Swindell; radio DJ Bobby Bones will serve as show host.

Shelton was among the acts scheduled to play the same event in 2020; however, like virtually other large-scale in-person event to take place after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's iHeartCountry Music Festival was canceled. Now, with the ever-growing return of entertainment's live components, the festival will return on Oct. 30 at 7PM ET, taking place at Austin's arena venue, the Frank Erwin Center.

"The iHeartCountry Festival is one of country music's most anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting," explains Rod Phillips, the company's vice president of programming. "Live music is back, and we can't wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup."

Tickets will go on sale beginning July 30 at 1PM ET. However, Capital One cardholder will have access to a special pre-sale beginning July 27 at 11AM ET and lasting for 48 hours.

The artists on deck to perform at the 2021 iHeartCountry Music Festival are, for the most part, busy getting back into the swing of their normal touring schedules. In August, Shelton will resume his Friends & Heroes Tour, a trek that was running in 2019 and into 2020 but had to take a break during the pandemic. Little Big Town have already announced new Nightfall Tour dates for 2021, and Pearce will hit the road with Lady A for their 2021 What a Song Can Do Tour.

