Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce + Little Big Town Lead 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup

Kevin Winter, Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and Little Big Town are among the acts headed to Austin, Texas, in October for the 2021 iHeartCountry Music Festival, People reports. Joining them onstage for the one-day, blowout country event will be Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Cole Swindell; radio DJ Bobby Bones will serve as show host.

Shelton was among the acts scheduled to play the same event in 2020; however, like virtually other large-scale in-person event to take place after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's iHeartCountry Music Festival was canceled. Now, with the ever-growing return of entertainment's live components, the festival will return on Oct. 30 at 7PM ET, taking place at Austin's arena venue, the Frank Erwin Center.

"The iHeartCountry Festival is one of country music's most anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting," explains Rod Phillips, the company's vice president of programming. "Live music is back, and we can't wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup."

Tickets will go on sale beginning July 30 at 1PM ET. However, Capital One cardholder will have access to a special pre-sale beginning July 27 at 11AM ET and lasting for 48 hours.

The artists on deck to perform at the 2021 iHeartCountry Music Festival are, for the most part, busy getting back into the swing of their normal touring schedules. In August, Shelton will resume his Friends & Heroes Tour, a trek that was running in 2019 and into 2020 but had to take a break during the pandemic. Little Big Town have already announced new Nightfall Tour dates for 2021, and Pearce will hit the road with Lady A for their 2021 What a Song Can Do Tour.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce
Categories: Concert News, Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top