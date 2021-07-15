Ida Mae's new song "Long Gone and Heartworn" is snarling and driving, with just a bit of bluegrass flavor. It's inspired by an endless stream of days on tour and is premiering exclusively via The Boot and our partner site Loudwire; readers can press play below to listen.

"We wanted to write something we could imagine Dr. Feelgood playing in a club on Canvey Island in Essex, [England]," explains Ida Mae guitarist and singer Chris Turpin, name-checking the '70s pub rock band known for songs such as "Milk and Alcohol." He calls the grooving track — a song prime for clapping and singing along to in a small, dark club — "an 'on-the-road song'" that attempts "to capture some of the exhausted adrenaline rush that we experience traveling from city to city night after night."

Jake Kiszka — who, along with his brothers Josh and Sam and friend Kyle Hauck, founded the band Greta Van Fleet in the early 2010s — plays blistering guitar on "Long Gone and Heartworn," trading licks back and forth with Turpin. The Ida Mae member, who previously toured with the rockers, calls Kiszka's inclusion on the song "an absolute pleasure."

"We stood together, side by side, late at night in our house in Nashville, trading lines, [at] the beginning of lockdown, with two amps cranked," Turpin recalls. "We left it rough and raw to try and shadow some of the energy of our favorite early rock 'n' roll tracks."

"Long Gone and Heartworn" is one of 13 songs on Ida Mae's forthcoming new album, Click Click Domino. The duo is Turpin and wife Stephanie Jean, England natives now living in Nashville, who released their debut album, Chasing Lights, in 2019. They met about a decade ago, while attending university in Bath, and bonded over their love of a variety of old music; they first performed together as Kill It Kid but, as Ida Mae, have played shows with the Marcus King Band, Blackberry Smoke, the Lone Bellow and others.

Ida Mae intended to record Click Click Domino with producer Ethan Johns — who also produced Chasing Lights — but when the COVID-19 pandemic made international travel impossible, they set to work at their Nashville home. They played a variety of vintage instruments they'd collected through the years, while Johns and Nick Pini contributed drums and bass from overseas.

“Our goal was to take our sound further than it’d ever gone before. We wanted to get heavier and open things up and weave together all these different strands of what we do in one place," Turpin says. "Clashing all these different instruments from different time periods together was a chance for us to reframe their context as well as a way to pay homage to the land that inspired us."

Click Click Domino is due out on Friday (July 16) and available to pre-order and pre-save now.

