How to Watch the ACM Honors With Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain + More

The annual ACM Honors will air on television for the first time in five years on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), and there is a lot you need to know about the ceremony.

Unlike the yearly ACM Awards, the ACM Honors telecast is pre-taped, meaning we can confirm performances, winners and red carpet looks (see all the pics below). Here is everything you need to know, including who will be there, who will be speaking and performing and how to watch the 2022 ACM Honors.

What Is ACM Honors?

They call it the country music industry’s favorite night because it’s a ceremony that acknowledges the work of behind-the-scenes winners. Few people know there are many more ACM categories than the artist and song categories you wait for each spring. Venues and live music promoters also get some shine each year. Then, there are a bunch of lifetime achievement awards.

For example, Chris Stapleton will accept the ACM Spirit Award at ACM Honors. Morgan Wallen will accept the ACM Milestone Award. Fans can expect to see the most forward-facing winners during the telecast. The actual show happened last month at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

How Can I Watch ACM Honors?

FOX has picked up the show for 2022, marking the first time in five years the ACMs have had a TV partner for this ceremony. It airs at 8PM ET on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) and then on Hulu beginning Wednesday morning.

Who Is Performing at the ACM Honors?

Below is a full list of confirmed ACM Honors performers, with the songs they're performing:

Trace Adkins (“A Country Boy Can Survive”)

Kelsea Ballerini (“Man, I Feel Like a Woman” during a Shania Twain tribute)

Dierks Bentley (“Gold”)

Brooks & Dunn (“Kerosene” during a Miranda Lambert tribute)

Dan + Shay (“Glad You Exist”)

Jordan Davis

Ernest and Hardy (“Sand In My Boots,” "Wasted on You,” “More Than My Hometown” during a Morgan Wallen tribute)

Vince Gill (“You Don’t Want to Love a Man Like That” during a Chris Stapleton tribute)

Wynonna Judd (“Why Not Me” during a Sonny Throckmorton tribute)

Tiera Kennedy (“From This Moment On” during a Shania Twain tribute)

Avril Lavigne (“No One Needs to Know” during a Shania Twain tribute)

Little Big Town (“The House That Built Me” during a Miranda Lambert tribute)

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen (“A Rock” during a Hardy tribute)

Lainey Wilson (“Working Overtime”)

Who Are the ACM Honors Winners?

Think of them more as honorees, but here is a full list of televised honorees from the 2022 ACM Honors. In some cases, speeches will be shortened to fit the two-hour television format. Shania Twain, for example. had a very long acceptance speech that is not likely to be featured in full during the show.

Chris Stapleton, ACM Spirit Award

Shania Twain, ACM Poet’s Award

Morgan Wallen, ACM Milestone Award

Yellowstone, ACM Film Award

Hardy, ACM Songwriter of the Year

Sonny Throckmorton, ACM Poet’s Award

Connie Bradley, ACM Icon Award

Duane Clark, ACM Service Award

Paul Barnabee, ACM Lifting Lives Award

Dwight Wiles, ACM Lifting Lives Award

Who Is the Host of 2022 ACM Honors?

That's an easy one. It's Carly Pearce and she told us all about it.

Anything Else I Should Know?

The presenters may not all be familiar to the casual country fan, so here is a list of ACM Honors presenters:

Beth Ditto, who plays Gigi Roman on FOX's Monarch

Eric Church

Jesse Frasure

Ashley Gorley

Mickey Guyton

Frank Liddell