As country artists slowly resume plans to return to the road for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, Home Free have exciting news to share: The all-vocal country group are planning a month-long tour this December.

Kicking off on Dec. 1 in Evansville, Ind., the 14-stop run is called the Warmest Winter Holiday Tour, named after their 2020 Christmas album, Warmest Winter. Holiday tours are typically a yearly tradition for Home Free, but due to the pandemic, they weren't able to take Warmest Winter to the stage as they normally would last year. That's cause for an extra dose of holiday cheer this year, the bandmates explain in a press release.

“There is a special kind of indescribable magic that only exists between performers and audiences via live music,” says the group's Tim Foust. “It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since we’ve been able to share that connection with our fans. We’re more than ready to get this show back on the road.”

To add to the full-circle holiday magic, the Warmest Winter Holiday Tour includes a stop in Mankato, Minn., which is where Home Free first formed in 2000. Several of the bandmates hail from Minnesota, and founding member Adam Rupp hails from the town of Mankato itself.

“It feels so great to finally be able to say we’re hitting the road again on tour,” Rupp reflects. “And to top it off, we’re headed back to where it all began: my hometown of Mankato. We’ve performed there many times, but because of the break we’ve had, that show, in particular, is going to be all the more special.”

The Warmest Winter Holiday Tour will kick off after Home Free resumes their headlining Dive Bar Saints World Tour, which kicked off in 2019 but paused in 2020 during pandemic shutdowns. Those shows are set to resume this summer, with a lengthy run of rescheduled dates stretching from Aug. 27 to Nov. 14.

Fans can pick up tickets for the band's holiday tour dates starting this month. Presales on Patreon and Ticketmaster begin on Monday (April 26) and Wednesday (April 28), respectively, at 10AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 30) at 10AM local time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Home Free's 2021 Warmest Winter Holiday Tour Dates:

Dec. 1 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Dec. 2 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

Dec. 3 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Dec. 4 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

Dec. 5 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Dec. 7 -- Nashville, Tenn @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 9 -- Branson, Mo. @ Mansion Theatre

Dec. 10 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Dec. 11 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cox Business Convention Center -- Legacy Hall

Dec. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Dec. 16 -- Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre

Dec. 17 -- Sioux City, Iowa @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 18 -- Makato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Dec. 19 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

See Country Music's Most Anticipated Tours of 2021: