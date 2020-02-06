Home Free, ‘Cross That Bridge’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Country a cappella group Home Free are premiering the music video for their new song "Cross That Bridge" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch and marvel at these ridiculously smooth harmonies.

Directed by Dustin Haney and produced by April Kimbrell, Home Free's music video for "Cross That Bridge" was filmed at Awedaddy's Marina in Gallatin, Tenn., not too far away from Music City. It depicts the beginning of a summer romance between two teens, complete with dirtbike riding and skipping stones on the water. Unfortunately, their parents don't exactly approve of this new love, but that's just another "bridge" to cross.

"I swear to God I'll do my best / And time will tell if we'll pass that test / But we'll cross that bridge when it comes," Home Free sing in the chorus. "What we got, we better not waste / Kid, like it or not, we might not make it / We'll cross that bridge when it comes."

For Home Free baritone singer Adam Chance, "Cross That Bridge" is an especially personal song. "When my girlfriend Sami and I started dating, we had already been friends for two years – but once we realized we had these feelings for each other, we never looked back. The song speaks to me in that way," he tells The Boot.

"I think the beauty of a good song is that it can be relatable to people for different reasons," Chance adds. "But I think it can do the same for so many different people with their own stories in mind."

Tenor Rob Lundquist takes a slightly different approach to the song, pointing out that it's an optimistic tune with a heavy dose of realism. "What I love about this song is that it’s acknowledging that after you take that initial leap of faith, it’s not going to be all sunshine and roses – there are going to be some hard times, but if you’re willing to deal with what obstacles lie ahead, you could have something pretty special," he reflects.

"It's definitely a song for the romantics," Lundquist continues, "maybe just the more realistic romantics."

Fans who haven't seen Home Free's wildly popular YouTube videos might recognize the group from the fourth season of the TV singing competition The Sing-Off, which the group won in 2013. Comprised of Chance, Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Rupp and Tim Foust, Home Free have been together since 2000 and have released 11 albums while touring the globe extensively.

Home Free self-released their most recent album, Dive Bar Saints, on which "Cross That Bridge" appears, in September. Fans can keep up with the band via their official website and their YouTube channel.