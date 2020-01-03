Even if you only know Lady Antebellum's radio hits, you're familiar with Hillary Scott. The country trio's lone female member, Scott has an instantly recognizable voice that lends both power and harmony to Lady A's music.

Born and raised in Nashville, Scott has been a fixture of the country music scene for more than 10 years now. With bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood by her side, Scott has racked up not only a legion of fans but an impressive number of awards, including ACMs, CMAs and Grammys.

Besides that's she's one of the three members of Lady Antebellum, though, what else is there to know about the singer? For starters, she takes her bandmates' advice very seriously. She also ins't afraid to admit that she didn't make the cut -- or even come close to it -- when she auditioned for an early season of American Idol.

Read on below to learn more about Scott and her involvement in a high school prank gone wrong, and how she once helped out megastar Luke Bryan in the studio.

Lady Antebellum's Best Live Shots