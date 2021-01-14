Here Are the Lyrics to Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard’s ‘Undivided’

Tim McGraw has Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard to thank for the lyrics to "Undivided." The hitmaker's new single describes a better, more empathetic world. The two men say it's like holding up a mirror.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, McGraw describes hearing the song for the first time and thinking, "Am I thinking this way? Am I projecting this when I'm talking to people? Am I leading toward the darkness or am I leading to the light?"

The first verse of "Undivided" tells a common story of a young boy being bullied for things he cannot change, while the chorus broadens the scope to ask questions about the social and political divides so prevalent in American culture today. The best lyric may be the bridge:

"And we're all the same to God / No matter what we get his love / I'm tired of looking left or right / So I'm just looking up," McGraw and Hubbard sing. See the full lyrics below.

"Undivided" will be on the deluxe version of McGraw's Here on Earth album when it's released this spring. It's one of about 10 songs Hubbard wrote while sick with the coronavirus last fall.

Listen to Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard's "Undivided":

Here Are Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard's "Undivided" Lyrics:

You see, Billy got picked on in school / For things he couldn't change / He tried his best to play it cool / But in the seventh grade / You either fit right in or you don't fit / That's just the cold, hard truth / I wish that I'd have been the friend that Billy never knew

Chorus:

I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Until this country that we love is undivided

Yup, you either go to church or you're gonna go to Hell / Get a job and work or you're gonna go to jail / I just kinda wish we didn't think like that / Why's it gotta be all white or all black / And when we gonna learn to try on someone's shoes sometimes (That's right) / When we gonna start to see from someone else's eyes

Repeat Chorus

And we're all the same to God / No matter what we get his love / I'm tired of looking left or right / So I'm just looking up

Repeat Chorus

Yup, you either go to church or you're gonna go to Hell / Get a job and work or you're gonna go to jail / I just kinda wish we didn't think like that / Why's it gotta be all white or all black

