The fuzzy guitars. The crashing drums. The anguish in her voice.

Hayley Thompson-King's new song "Whiskey Dick" is full of "straight-up, out-of-control, drunken hate," the singer tells The Boot. It's premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

"It's tough to describe, but this song was inspired by something that happened to me ... It was someone I loved who crossed the line into that confusing space closer to emotional manipulation than rape," Thompson-King shares. "Anyway, this is a musical expression of the rage I was left alone with and was too cool to express at the time."

"Don't call my phone / Don't speak my name / You'll die alone / And I'll hope in vain," Thompson-King sings, pushing every bit of emotion out and into her delivery. "You heartless man / You knew right well / What you were doin' in my room at half past 12 / My mom said nothing good happens after midnight anyway / It's a goddamn shame."

Rich Gilbert, of the Boston-bred new wave band Human Sexual Response and, later, the Zulus, plays pedal steel on "Whiskey Dick." Thompson-King discovered the band during her time working at the Middle East, a lauded Cambridge, Mass., venue; former HSR members Chris Maclachlan and Malcolm Travis are now members of Thompson-King's band.

"I'm really honored to play with these three as well as my other guitar player, Pete Weiss," Thompson-King gushes. "These guys do not f--k around. They are incredibly skilled players and the most creative musicians I have ever met. They have known each other and played together for so long they have intuition with each other -- murmuration.

"Whiskey Dick" comes from Thompson-King's forthcoming new album, Sororicide. The project, which she calls "psychedelic alt-country ... or maybe alt-classical," mixes originals with new arrangements of arias the Sebastian, Fla.-raised artist sang during voice lessons and while studying opera at NYU. Together, the songs tell a story of an artist who believes her unusually loud "inner voice" is from a twin she absorbed in the womb and how she eventually silences it -- hence the album's name.

“That loud inner voice is something I think all artists can relate to. It tries to convince us we should be more focused on commercialism and is, at least in my experience, crippling. And at the same time, I recognize it as flesh and blood and I fear losing it," Thompson-King muses. "When we change, when we grow, when we ‘get healthier,’ something's dying at the same time."

Sororicide is due out on Oct. 2. Learn more at HayleyThompsonKing.com.

Listen to Hayley Thompson-King's "Whiskey Dick"