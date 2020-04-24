In early March, parts of Nashville and Middle Tennessee were hit with a series of devastating tornadoes. Shortly thereafter, the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) put Music City and the entire state of Tennessee, along with much of the United States, under "safer at home" orders.

The one-two punch of tragedies would be enough to make anyone feel downright helpless — but not Hayley Hubbard. She, the wife of Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard, and her friend Taylin Lewan, the wife of Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan, have co-founded Feeding Nashville, a non-profit organization that brings meals to those affected by both the tornadoes and the coronavirus shutdowns and helps area businesses at the same time.

Feeding Nashville aims to both feed those in need and help support local farms and restaurants, its website explains. Monetary donations to the organization are used to pay for all of the meals delivered, helping those who are providing the food to keep their businesses afloat at a time when people are unable to dine out as easily and as often.

Through partnerships with participating farms, restaurants and chefs — including with Chris Polley of True Food Kitchen and Ryan Reisdorf, the founder of the in-home chef service Placemat — the organization is currently feeding up to 180 people each night. In addition to helping those affected by the tornadoes and people who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19-related shutdowns and layoffs, Feeding Nashville sends meals to local hospital staff, who are treating those with the virus.

On Wednesday (April 22), Tyler Hubbard was among the people helping Feeding Nashville drop off meals. Hayley Hubbard shared a photo of herself and her husband delivering food to the staff at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.

"Feeding Nashville deliveries comin in hot,” she writes. "Everyone who is donating $ for meals, THANK YOU! They are beyond appreciated by everyone!!"

Both local farms and restaurants and those who'd like to donate money to the cause can sign up at FeedingNashville.com.