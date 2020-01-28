Hayden Haddock, ‘Honky Tonk On’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Rising Texas country artist Hayden Haddock is premiering his new song "Honky Tonk On" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen, and get ready to party.

A rowdy, blue-collar ode to the honky-tonk that pays clear homage to both the iconic watering holes of Haddock's home state and his homegrown country influences, including Cody Johnson and George Strait, "Honky Tonk On" is the kind of track that you listen to while getting ready for a big night out.

"I'm thinkin' it's just about time to get my honky-tonk on all night / Hear a honky-tonk band play a honky-tonk song," Haddock sings in the song's chorus. "Two-step a hole in the soles of these old boots / Y'all look out, you better hang on / I'm about to get my daggone honky-tonk on."

Only 20 years old, Haddock has already scored some major accomplishments as a musician in his two decades on this planet. A road warrior who's shared the stage with fellow Texans including Casey Donahew, the Eli Young Band, and Whiskey Myers, Haddock splits his time between honky-tonk stages in the Long Star State and beyond on the weekends and studying at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Right now, Haddock is preparing to release his sophomore full-length album, titled Red Dirt Texas. Produced by Trent Willmon, the 10-track record is packed full of co-writes with major country songwriters, including David Lee Murphy, Kevin Fowler and Terry McBride.

Red Dirt Texas is due out on Friday (Jan. 31). Fans can keep up with Haddock via his official website.

Listen to Hayden Haddock's "Honky Tonk On":