Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville.

And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it.

With a set that brought everyone back to the song's haunting music video, Wilson and Hardy seemed to take on the role of the characters in the song, which is essentially a modern murder ballad driven by storytelling reminiscent of the Garth Brooks classic "The Thunder Rolls." It follows the tale of a man who seeks retribution after meeting a woman injured by her abusive partner.

During the course of the performance, the two seldom looked at one another until the very end, when they seemed to power off one another as they delivered the last stanza of the powerful song. The performance got one of the biggest ovations of the night from the crowd in attendance.

Written by Hardy, Renee Blair, Hunter Phelps and Jordan Schmidt, "Wait in the Truck" is the lead single from Hardy's upcoming second studio album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, due out Jan. 20, 2023.

Hardy and Wilson were both up for New Artist of the Year at tonight's ceremony alongside fellow nominees Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum. Wilson was up for six awards this year as a first-time nominee, including New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her 2021 record Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'. She ended up taking home New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year.

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.