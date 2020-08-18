Hear Rockers Halestorm Cover Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’

Rockers Halestorm turn a Dolly Parton classic into a piano ballad with their own unique spin with their new cover of "I Will Always Love You." Readers can hear the band's version of the iconic song above.

Consequence of Sound reports that Halestorm have performed "I Will Always Love You" at concerts in the past. Their version, led by frontwoman Lzzy Hale's strong vocals, is in the style of Whitney Houston, who covered Parton's song for 1992's The Bodyguard, turning it into a hit all her own with her soaring voice.

Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" in the early 1970s, as a message to her boss, fellow artist Porter Wagoner, when she left his television show to pursue a solo career. Her version of the song earned her a country No. 1 in 1974.

"I Will Always Love You" has been covered by numerous artists throughout the years. Famously, however, Parton declined to let Elvis Presley cut the song, because his manager, Col. Tom Parker, wanted her to sign over half of her rights to Presley.

Hale, who co-founded Halestorm with her brother in the late '90s, has found herself entwined in country music before: She performed with Eric Church at the 2014 CMT Music Awards, and she and her band opened select shows for the country superstar on his 2015 Outsiders World Tour.

Halestorm's version of "I Will Always Love You" appears on their Reimagined EP, a six-song project that is out now digitally and will be available on vinyl on Aug. 28.

