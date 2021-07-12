Gwen Stefani’s Sons Gave a Sweet Bible Reading at Her Wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's sons played a very sweet role in her wedding to Blake Shelton. The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, reveals that Stefani's boys read from the Bible during the wedding — and the text they chose couldn't have been more appropriate.

Stefani has three sons with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and 7-year-old Apollo. During an episode of Today on Thursday (July 8), host Craig Melvin asked Daly if the boys had directly taken part in Stefani's wedding to Shelton.

“Yeah, they did. Yes. They did a reading. Yeah, they split up 1 Corinthians 13," Daly replied (quote via Yahoo! News). That much-quoted verse talks about the nature of love: " ... Love is patient. Love is kind ..."

Stefani and Shelton met in 2014, when they were both working as coaches on The Voice. They began dating in 2015, after her divorce from Rossdale and his from Miranda Lambert. The couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020.

Stefani and Shelton wed in a small, intimate ceremony on his ranch in Oklahoma on July 3. The wedding took place in a special chapel that Shelton had built on his land, and the couple opted for a relatively low-key event that included mostly just family and friends.

There were a number of spectacular touches to the ceremony, however: Stefani wore a custom-made Vera Wang gown, then changed into a second, shorter, custom-made Vera Wang dress for the reception. Shelton also wrote a special song for the occasion, which he sang as his vows.

Stefani turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 7) to share the first picture of herself, her new husband and her sons as an official family, with her boys looking sharp in suits:

