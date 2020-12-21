Ever since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani went public with their relationship five years ago, they've made no secret of how smitten they are with each other. In 2020, they even scored two major country hit duets in a row with two upbeat declarations of their love: "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

In the weeks that have elapsed since the superstar couple got engaged in October, they've only gotten more starry-eyed about their relationship -- so much so, in fact, that Stefani was hard pressed to find an answer when Apple Music's Zane Lowe asked what she loves most about her fiancé.

"Gosh, it's hard not to like almost everything about Blake Shelton," she gushes. "I said 'almost' only because it would be silly to [be] like, 'I like everything about Blake.' No one's perfect, of course."

Still, Stefani is more than capable of elaborating on some of specific things she likes about Shelton. "He's just a very generous, generous guy," she adds. "He's full of love and generosity ... and he's a smart, smart guy as well. So you feel safe: You can lean on him and trust him.

"He's an artist, but he has a lot of different sides to him," Stefani goes on to say. "And his true love is just of nature and of just being at that ranch. He loves animals, and he knows every single name of every salamander and every tree and every bush. It's like, 'How do you know all this stuff?!'"

Especially as she's working on new music, Stefani says that she leans on Shelton to help her get some fresh perspective on artistic decisions. "He's so good at knowing what songs are good," she adds, revealing that it was Shelton who suggested that her just-released song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" should be her first single off her upcoming album cycle.

But more than any of the specifics, what Stefani loves about Shelton is just having him around as a partner and a trusted confidant about every aspect of everyday life.

"He's my best friend. We tell each other everything. I don't want to do anything without him," she says simply. "He's my homie."

