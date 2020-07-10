Those who watched Charlie Daniels' funeral saw a side of Gretchen Wilson rarely seen. The "Redneck Woman" singer brought none of her signature bravado to the stage to sing a simply sweet rendition of "I'll Fly Away."

Daniels' death was personal for Wilson, who said "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" icon was like a father to her. "He was there to hand me my diploma when I received my GED, spoke at my graduation ceremony," she shared, listing some of the kind acts she benefited from.

"Charlie was the first to welcome me to Wilson County. He made me feel at home in Tennessee. He's always been someone I can count on," she said, adding how he'd also referred her to a medical and financial professional in town.

"And he referred me to Jesus on many occasions," she remarked.

Dressed in all black, Wilson patiently worked through the well-known, uplifting gospel song. Watch at about the one-hour and twenty-five minute mark below.

Beyond their friendship, Wilson and Daniels shared the stage multiple times, and even the screen in her music video for "All Jacked Up" from 2005. Vince Gill and Travis Tritt also performed during Friday's funeral, which took place at the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Daniels died on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83 after suffering a stroke. He leaves behind wife Hazel and son Charlie Jr., in addition to thousands of friends and fans.