Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?

Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer.

There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next Maren Morris and Beyonce.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Most people missed the Grammys Premiere Ceremony — the pre-red carpet event that takes place during the day, which is where Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won their Grammy for Best Country Performance By a Duo/Group. It's the first time two women have won this price, and they had some not-safe-for-TV things to say about it.

There was also this moment, when McBryde shared what she planned to do to celebrate her Grammys win:

Some of the best moments happened backstage, however. For example, that's where Bonnie Raitt explained her shock in winning the Grammy for Song of the Year.

"Somehow, everybody canceled each other out or something," she said after the show.

"It was like one of those dream states. It is kind of a deja vu of when that happened with Nick of Time." Nick of Time was Raitt's 1989 album that won a Grammy one year later, thus pushing her into the mainstream consciousness.

Bonnie Raitts reaction

Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile led the country performances at the 2023 Grammys, but Kacey Musgraves' tribute to Loretta Lynn may have stolen hearts. She was playing the late legend's guitar, and afterward, the family gave their blessing.

Scroll down to see more from before the show, including Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin's red carpet looks. We'll add one more video — this is Kelsea Ballerini and her date for the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles: Her mom.

Shania Twain On the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Shania Twain 's Grammy look is like nothing she's ever shown us before. Harris Reed designed her white suit with black spots for the 2023 Grammy Awards. She say she chose the red hair to add a pop of color to her binary look and yes the diamonds are real.

