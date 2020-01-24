Recordings By Patsy Cline, Ralph Stanley + More Added to Grammy Hall of Fame

Several all-time great country, roots and Southern rock recordings were selected as part of the 2020 Grammy Hall of Fame class. The 25 newly added works up the total of Hall of Fame recordings to 1,113 seminal albums and singles.

The 2020 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees include the Allman Brothers Band's Eat a Peach album (1972), the Chuck Wagon Gang's 1949 version of "I'll Fly Away," the Stanley Brothers & the Clinch Mountain Boys' "Man of Constant Sorrow" (1951), Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard's "Pancho and Lefty" (1982) and Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" (1957). Other inducted recordings of note include Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," which was written by country outsider Lee Hazlewood.

It should come as no surprise that Nelson's gotten the Grammy Hall of Fame call quite a few times over the years. His five prior selections to the hall came for the singles "Always on My Mind" and "On the Road Again" and the albums Red Headed Stranger, Stardust and Wanted! The Outlaws.

This year's selections include the third Grammy Hall of Fame recordings for both Haggard, who's already been honored for the song "Mama Tried" and the album Okie From Muskogee, and Cline, an inductee for "Crazy" and "I Fall to Pieces." The Allman Brothers Band also earned a previous nod for another classic album, 1971's At Fillmore East.

Other 2020 Grammy Hall of Fame honorees include Elton John ("Tiny Dancer"), Peter Frampton (Frampton Comes Alive) and the late surf guitar legend Dick Dale ("Miserlou").

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.

