It’s been nearly three years since Glen Campbell died after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, but his legacy lives on in many ways, including within the little face of his adorable new great-grandson.

Jeremy Olson, one of Campbell's grandchildren, and his wife Jessica recently announced the arrival of their second child, a son by the name of Campbell Douglas Olson. The baby boy was born on July 26 at 9:49PM, weighing 8 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 22 1/4 in. long.

"We named our baby boy after Jeremy's late grandfather, the legendary Glen Campbell," the couple tells People magazine. "It was important for us to carry on his grandfather's name and to show our child what a role model his great-papa was and how important family was to Glen."

The little boy with the big name was born at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. He joins big sister Wren, who is 3, in the Olson family.

"We know Glen is up in heaven smiling down on his great-grandson and sure is proud that he's named in his honor," add the Olsons.

In 2019, Wren paid tribute to her late great-grandfather on Halloween, donning a cowboy hat, boots and an adorable Western-inspired outfit, handmade by her mother: