Glen Campbell’s Wife Kim Hints at New Biopic in the Works

Backstage at the annual Dance Party to End Alz event, a benefit to help fund research and awareness of Alzheimer's disease, on Sunday (June 3), Kim Campbell hinted that a new biopic about the life of her husband of 34 years, Glen Campbell, may be in the works.

Before his death, Glen Campbell shared his journey through his final tour and his battle with Alzheimer's in the 2014 documentary Glen Campbell ... I'll Be Me. His wife admits that being open with fans about the ups and downs of his career was important to the country icon.

"It's who he was," she explains. "He had an incredible career and faced a lot of adversity. He had a lot of challenges: emotionally, relationship-wise, with drug and alcohol abuse ... He lived his life very publicly."

Kim Campbell tells The Boot that James Keach, who directed I'll Be Me, may have plans to take on another aspect of her late husband's life in a new biopic: "They're working on it, you can say that," she says excitedly.

"He's a great filmmaker," Campbell says of Keach. I'll Be Me premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in 2014 and won the Gibson Music City / Music City Films Grand Jury Prize, which is awarded by festival judges, that year.

When asked who she would want to play the role of herself, Campbell said that she had no idea. The bigger challenge, she admitted, will be finding an actor for the role of Glen Campbell.

"Glen's gonna be tough to cast," she says. "He's got some tough shoes to fill."

Glen Campbell, who suffered from Alzheimer's, died on Aug. 8, 2017, at the age of 81. His wife now advocates for Alzheimer's awareness and research; she founded CareLiving.org as a tool to help those caring for people with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Everywhere I travel, all over the country, I rarely meet someone who hasn't been touched by Alzheimer's," Kim Campbell tells The Boot.