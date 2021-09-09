Former RuPaul's Drag Race competitor Ginger Minj knew just who she needed to star in her music video for her cover of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places": her friends and family. The new clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to watch.

Nearly two dozen loved ones and pals appear in Minj's new music video. Fans will catch glimpses of her husband, Ceejay Russell; fellow RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Latrice Royale and Peppermint; Minj's drag daughter, Gidget Galore; TikTok personality Cory Nation; Jeffrey James and Brandon Stansell, Minj's co-writers; and more.

"Friends in Low Places," of course, is one of the biggest songs in Brooks' lengthy list of hits. Written by Earl Bud Lee and Dewayne Blackwell and released in August of 1990, as the lead single from Brooks' No Fences album, the song spent four weeks at No. 1 on the country radio charts and was named both the ACM and CMA Single of the Year

Minj's version of "Friends in Low Places" is one of eight songs — and the only cover — on her forthcoming third studio album, Double Wide Diva, a collection of country songs. The album is due out on Sept. 17 and available to pre-save now.

Originally from Florida, Minj first found national fame while competing on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2015, in which she placed as a runner-up. She returned to the series for the second RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season in 2016, and recently wrapped up another stint on the show's sixth season, during which she placed as a runner-up.

In addition to her Drag Race appearances, Minj has been acting since childhood. Dolly Parton fans may recognize her from the 2018 Netflix movie Dumplin', to which the country icon contributed new songs and music from her repertoire. Her theater resume includes roles in Chicago, Avenue Q, Into the Woods and more.