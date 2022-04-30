George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind, custom-built estate in Texas after several years of trying to find a buyer.

According to online listings, Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in one of San Antonio's most exclusive communities sold at the end of 2021 after several years of price drops. The Real Deal real estate website reported in January of 2022 that Strait had sold his home to Shannon Ralson, who owns a medical staffing company in San Antonio called Angel Staffing Inc.

Strait originally listed the estate for $10 million in 2018 before reducing the price to $8.9 million in 2019.

The country music icon reduced the price again to $7.5 million in January of 2021 and dropped to $6.9 million that October. The final selling price has not been publicly disclosed.

Renowned architect Bill Tull from Arizona designed the castle-like 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom residence, which also includes two half-baths. Each bedroom is an en suite with its own separate bathroom and fireplace. The main house also includes an infinity pool and spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna and a walk-in safe room.

The luxurious estate also features a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The primary residence is wired for surround sound throughout. Outdoor living spaces include a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator.

Strait's staggering former mansion sits on 12.2 acres of land, and the ultra-private property also features a separate "casita" guest house that is entirely self-contained, with one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchenette and fireplace.