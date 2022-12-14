George Strait Raises a Record $2.4 Million for Veterans at Benefit Show

George Strait once again hosted the Vaqueros de Mar golf tournament and benefit concert in 2022. The 12th annual event was a big success, raising a record-setting $2.4 million for veterans through the Troops First Foundation.

This year's funds bring the grand total of money raised over the years to $17 million. The event took place at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, and Strait hosted alongside his longtime friend, Tom Cusick.

"After George and I acquired Tapatio, we had our Grand Re-Opening on 11-11-11, which was Veterans Day," Cusick says. "We decided holding an event for our military heroes was perfect and then we met David Feherty with Troops First, and the rest is history. I believe we both would agree that this has been one of the most fulfilling experiences we have been involved in, and have grown so close to so many that have sacrificed for our country and all of us."

This year's event kept with tradition, featuring both a golf tournament and a concert. Randy Houser, Asleep at the Wheel, William Beckman, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Keith Gattis, Jamey Johnson and Randy Rogers all took the stage in addition to Strait's performance.

The Troops First Foundation began in 2005 after co-founder Rick Kell visited troops who were deployed in the Middle East. He embarked on the trip with a group of college basketball coaches and was asked to visit patients who had been seriously injured in combat. Kell began working closely with a program called Warrior Care. It wasn't long before a close friend, David Feherty, got involved and Troops First was born.