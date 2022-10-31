George Strait was among the artists offering tribute performances at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on Sunday night (Oct. 30).

During the late legend's public memorial event, Strait performed one of Loretta Lynn's best-loved classic hits — "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" — during his time on the stage.

Released in 1967, "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'" was Lynn's very first No. 1 country hit, and it's still one of her most popular tunes to this day. Strait's version was classic and faithful to her original rendition, and Strait performed it with easygoing reverence — one country great effortlessly paying tribute to another.

Strait's performance was one of many celebrity tributes to Lynn at the event, which was televised live and commercial-free on CMT. Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker and the Highwomen were just a few of the country superstars who took the stage to celebrate the late, great country legend at her public memorial service.

Lynn died at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., estate on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. She was laid to rest three days later during a private ceremony at her family's nearby cemetery. Dolly Parton, Randy Travis and Vince Gill were among the many country artists who shared musical tributes and memories from the many friendships she forged during her lengthy and influential career.

The singer's family partnered with CMT and Sandbox Productions to mount her public memorial. In case you missed the live telecast, CMT will air commercial-free encores of Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8PM ET and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11AM ET. The special will also be available to stream on-demand via Paramount+ beginning in early 2023.