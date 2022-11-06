The Houston Astros had a country mega-star in their corner before their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday (Nov. 5): George Strait stopped by before the game, and even stuck around to give the traditional "Play Ball" call.

The legendary country singer made a stop at Minute Maid Park ahead of Saturday's game, and chatted with a few Astros while he was there, according to a report from KHOU 11. Among them were Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio, and another was pitcher Lance McCuller Jr., who signed an autograph for Strait and his family before the game.

In fact, Strait was on both the receiving and giving ends of autographs: He stopped to sign one for a fan in the stands as he made his way to the Astros dugout. Strait also took the microphone to give the ceremonial "Play Ball" call before the game started, and he wore Astros gear as he kicked things off.

A Texas native and famed celebrant of the state in his songs, Strait brought an extra layer of energy to the Astros-Phillies game with his presence, and it paid off: The Astros won Game 6 4-1, winning the World Series.

Strait will be back in front of a crowd again soon, as he just announced a seven-date run of stadium shows for 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open all the shows. The King of Country originally planned six shows for next year, but added a second show in Nashville shortly after making his first announcement.