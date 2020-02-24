George Ducas, ‘Don’t Leave Her Lonely’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Texas singer-songwriter George Ducas has a brand-new music video to share, and he's giving The Boot's readers a first watch. Press play above to watch the artist's "Don't Leave Her Lonely" clip.

Ducas' latest music video features the artist wandering through and performing in an empty bar -- perhaps the one in which the protagonist of "Don't Leave Her Lonely" met the woman about whom he's now singing. Interspersed throughout the video are scenes of a female fire dancer.

"There’s a lot I love about this song," Ducas tells The Boot. "Clearly there’s some regret and heartbreak -- but also a girl, or woman, who has some fire, knows what she wants, and won’t stand for less -- at least not for long."

Ducas released his newest album, Yellow Rose Motel, in late 2019, and "Don't Leave Her Lonely" is the song that begins the entire project. The artist admits he's quite pleased with how the track itself came out, both lyrically and musically -- and the music video, too, marks a special occasion.

"This is the first video where I feature my midnight blue Rickenbacker," Ducas notes, referring to the stunning guitar he plays throughout the clip. "She’s a beauty."

Growing up as the child of divorced parents, Ducas split his time between the Lone Star State and California. After college, he spent some time in Atlanta, Ga., before deciding that Nashville was the place to be. His 1994 self-titled debut album with Capitol Records features two Top 40 country singles, including the Top 10 song "Lipstick Promises;" his sophomore release, 1997's Where I Stand, earned him a Grammy nomination.

Ducas wrote and recorded Yellow Rose Motel in Nashville throughout 2017 and 2018, with co-producer Matt McClure at his side. Its title track was inspired by Red Headed Stranger, Willie Nelson's seminal outlaw country album that was later turned into a movie.

"Some of the best songs come from times when we identify with those feelings that put us either on top of the world or, in this case, emotionally destroyed," Ducas reflects. "When music is at its best, whether we are creating it or taking it in, it gives us the chance to explore our own emotions and experiences, think them through, and hopefully overcome life’s hardships."

While he was making Yellow Rose Motel, Ducas' mother died; the artist calls her "the driving creative force in [his] life," the parent who passed down his talent. Fortunately, Ducas was able to share some of the album's songs with her before she died.

"Those are memories I’ll keep for the rest of my life," he says, "and ones I’ll have every time I play these songs onstage."

Ducas will be back on the road in April, in support of Yellow Rose Motel. Visit GeorgeDucas.com for a full list of tour dates, and to keep up with the artist's other goings-on.