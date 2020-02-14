The sprawling California ranch that was once home to late "Singing Cowboy" Gene Autry has hit the market. For the price of $8.25 million, you can live in the stunning, seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property in the beautiful Old Las Palmas area of Palm Springs, Calif.

Nicknamed "Rancho Autry," the home was originally built by meteorologist Irving Krick and later renovated by the country singer and his wife Jackie. Although the home has been updated with modern appliances and amenities, original elements including stunning stained glass windows and archways are featured throughout the 13,461-square-foot home.

The new owners will enjoy luxurious amenities around every corner, including a jacuzzi tub, granite countertops and a theater room. Once you step outside, you can take in a beautifully landscaped backyard that includes a tennis court and pool alongside an outdoor kitchen and dining area.

An expansive three-car garage, guest house and servant's apartment makes this home the perfect place to entertain guests, whether they are famous musicians or simply your extended family. And since the home is surrounded by the area's stunning mountain landscape, you'll always have a great view to enjoy.

Keep reading to see more photos of this incredible property. The full listing comes from from the Louise Hampton Team at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.