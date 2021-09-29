The Grand Ole Opry's 5,000th Saturday night broadcast has added for more members and one Country Music Hall of Famer. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker and Dustin Lynch join the already impressive lineup set for next month's show.

The 5,000th Saturday night broadcast can be heard — and seen — on Oct. 30. Tune in to listen via the Grand Ole Opry's website and on WSM radio, plus their respective apps. It can also be viewed on the Circle Network, including Circle All Access social media pages.

Previously, Vince Gill, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, Terri Clark, Chris Janson, the Gatlin Brothers and Chris Young were announced as performers.

Bill Anderson will also perform. Last summer he celebrated his 60th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, making him one of only three members to do so. The others are the late Jean Shepard, and Stonewall Jackson, who is no longer active.

The show that would become the Grand Ole Opry started in 1925, making it the longest-running broadcast program in the world. All month leading up to the 5,000th show, the Opry is planning special tributes and content, including the current Opry Memories: Celebrating 5,000 Saturday Night Broadcasts exhibit that serves as a tour of the past 100 years. Contemporary members like Luke Combs and Carly Pearce join the legends in telling these stories. Tickets for Opry 5,000 are still available at Opry.com.