Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will play the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (May 2). The Opry House will be empty, but fans can listen and watch from home.

Brooks and Yearwood's Opry show will air live on the Circle Network and on Facebook, via the Grand Ole Opry's, Brooks' and Yearwood's Facebook pages; fans can also listen on SiriusXM satellite radio and via Nashville's WSM-AM. The show begins at 8PM ET.

"I'm gonna do some of the greatest country music on the planet. I don't even know if I'm gonna do any of mine!" Brooks joked when announcing his and "Miss Yearwood"'s Opry show on Monday night (April 27), during his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook Live chat. "I'm sure there's probably gonna be some [George] Jones, there's gonna be some Randy Travis, some [George] Strait, some [Merle] Haggard.

"And then, you know, the Queen, she's gonna sing some of the greatest stuff ever, and it could all be hers, too," Brooks added, heaping praise on his wife. "This is gonna be a fun Saturday night. I'm honored."

Both Brooks and Yearwood are longtime Opry members. He debuted on the Grand Ole Opry in June of 1989, shortly after the release of his eponymous debut album, and joined the Opry on Oct. 6, 1990. Yearwood joined the Opry on March 13, 1999, after debuting on the Opry in 1992.

The Grand Ole Opry is closed to the public while the world tries to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but since shutdowns began, the Opry's Saturday night performances have continued. Each night's lineup has consisted of only 2-4 performers, who are spread out appropriately onstage, while only a minimal number of crew members are on hand, and practicing social distancing while they're there.

Brooks and Yearwood's show will be the Grand Ole Opry's 4,922nd straight Saturday night broadcast. The country music radio program began in 1925, and has expanded greatly over the years — the Opry has changed venues multiple times, and additional shows have been added to the schedule — but only once has a Saturday night Opry show been canceled. On April 6, 1968, after a curfew was imposed in Nashville following the death of Martin Luther King, Jr., in Memphis, Tenn., the show for that night was pre-taped in the afternoon.

