Garth Brooks to Headline 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

Garth Brooks has added a charitable show to his schedule next year. He'll serve as the headliner for the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala, taking place at ACL Live April 27-28 in Austin, Texas.

The Mack, Jack & McConaughey gala is a two-day fundraising event hosted by former Texas Longhorns football coach Mack Brown, musician Jack Ingram and actor Matthew McConaughey. Funds raised will benefit several organizations: Dell Children's Medical Center, HeartGift, Cure Duchenne, the Just Keep Livin Foundation, and the Rise School of Austin.

“Garth will add unforgettable energy, spirit, and storytelling through song to our gala stage,” McConaughey says in a statement. “Every year Mack, Jack and I are humbled by the support we receive that allows us to serve so many young men and women in need.”

Mack, Jack & McConaughey has raised more than $30 million since its inception in 2012. The event features a golf tournament, runway show, luncheon and the Jack & Friends concert. The fashion portion has featured designers like Jason Wu and Alice + Olivia, while the golf tournament gives attendees a chance to play 18 holes with Brown, Ingram and McConaughey.

The gala — which Brooks will headline — is the biggest fundraiser, where guests can bid on extravagant luxury items and experiences. In the past, Maseratis and safari tours have been on the auction block. MJ&M donates all of the proceeds to their beneficiaries.

Shortly after the gala, Brooks will kick off his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas Residency. He will be in Sin City in May, June, July, November and December of next year. He has already announced his plans to extend his residency into 2024.