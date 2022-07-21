Garth Brooks has announced another installment of his Anthology series. The country superstar has revealed the cover of The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years, which is now available for sale.

The new career retrospective follows the previously released Anthology, Part 1: The First Five Years. The new package chronicles the period from 1996-2001 in Brooks' legendary career, told in his own words, as well as through interviews with those who were directly involved.

The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years shares inside stories from a run of albums that included Fresh Horses, Sevens, The Limited Series, Double Live and Scarecrow. Among the stories are Brooks's recollection of recording "Beer Run" with George Jones, as well as his marathon 24-hour autograph signing session at Fan Fair in Nashville in 1996. The book also details why Sevens got delayed and delves into Brooks' decision to announce his retirement.

“The way I see it, Garth spent the first five years of that crazy ride just hanging on for dear life!" Trisha Yearwood says. "In the second five years, you start to see a captain steering his own ship.”

"I learned a lot!" Brooks states in reference to the new interviews with Bob Dylan, Keith Urban, Steve Wariner and more, which, he says, "just floored me!"

The new release includes a 6-disc set of musical highlights from the albums Brooks released during that period of his career, as well as two previously unreleased recordings.

"Miss Yearwood claimed there was a duet version of ‘To Make You Feel My Love’ that only she remembered," Brooks shares. "But when we found it buried deep in the vault, I was amazed how raw and beautiful it was!"

The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years is currently available for pre-order. The set is slated for release on Nov. 15, 2022.

Brooks has also been on the road for his 2022 Stadium Tour, which wraps its North American leg with a show in Houston on Aug. 6. Buy Garth Brooks tickets here.