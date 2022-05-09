Garth Brooks Adds a Second Stadium Tour Show in Canada After the First Sells Out

Garth Brooks only intended to make one stop in Canada during his 2022 Stadium Tour dates, but he's changing those plans due to popular demand.

On Friday (May 6), tickets for Brooks' upcoming Edmonton, Alberta show went on sale, and just 45 minutes later, Commonwealth Stadium — which can seat a capacity of 61,000 fans for Brooks' performance — had sold out. Seats filled up so quickly that many fans didn't even get a chance to wait in line, and Brooks took notice of their disappointment.

"Talked to Ticketmaster and they said a LOT of you never got in to even look for tickets...and tens of thousands of you were still in the waiting room when it sold out," he tweeted. "Let me see what the options are, please."

By Monday (May 9), Brooks had explored those options — and come up with a brand-new Edmonton date so that more fans could get their chance to attend a show. He will play an additional show at the same venue on June 24, the night before the previously-announced, sold-out concert.

Tickets for the new date go on sale this Thursday (May 12) at 10AM MT. As of right now, these two dates are the only shows Brooks is planning to play in Canada on the Stadium Tour. They'll also mark his first time ever playing Commonwealth Stadium.

Brooks' 2022 Stadium Tour dates have been keeping him busy all year, but the singer's also got exciting plans afoot at home in Nashville, too: He's opening his very own downtown Nashville hot spot, a bar and venue called Friends in Low Places.