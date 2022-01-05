Another Wednesday (Jan. 5) means another Garth Brooks tour stop announcement. The singer just shared that he'll be playing San Diego this winter. It's the only remaining Stadium Tour stop on the west coast.

On March 5, Brooks will take the stage at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The venue is unusual for him in that it's a Major League Baseball stadium, not a stadium used for NFL or college football games. As has been the case for several of his stadium stops, all tickets to this show will coast $94.95, all inclusive. They go on sale via Ticketmaster on Jan. 14 at 10AM PT.

Brooks went into the holidays by announcing a flurry of new Stadium Tour stops, including a show in Orlando, a date in Fayetteville, Ark. and a stop in Baton Rouge, La. He also revealed two dates at Croke Park in Ireland, but fan demand necessitated five total shows overseas. Of this batch, only tickets remain for Florida.

Additionally, he'll play two sold-out shows in Las Vegas in early February. These will feature just him and a guitar, like he did recently during a short Ryman Auditorium residency.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is winding down his run of stadium shows, and while in the past he's leveled-up with each next thing, he looks to be pulling back after 2022. During the Ryman Auditorium shows he mentioned trying to work out a more extensive residency at the hallowed Nashville venue. These shows are much more intimate, similar to what he did during his Las Vegas residency more than a decade ago.

Musically, Brooks' last studio album is Fun, released in 2020. His last single is "That's What Cowboys Do," which peaked just inside the Top 30.