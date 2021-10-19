Garth Brooks is coming back to Nashville in two intimate shows that are set for November. The country megastar is set to perform at the historic Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 19 and 20 in two shows that he is billing as Garth, the Ryman & You.

The upcoming concerts will feature Brooks telling the stories behind his songs as he performs for fans in an up-close-and-personal setting that is a far cry from the vast concert arenas he normally plays. The concert is not being sold to capacity to allow for social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocols will apply.

Concert attendees will be required to provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least 14 days from final vaccination shot), along with photo ID or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event along with photo ID. Unvaccinated ticket holders who attend the event with a negative test will also be required to wear properly-fitting face masks throughout the show.

Tickets for Brooks' Garth, the Ryman & You shows are set to go on sale on Friday (Oct. 22) at 10AM CT, with a four-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will be available via ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

All seats will cost a total of $250.

The new shows represent Brooks finding new ways to move forward with live performances after he made the decision to cancel the balance of his 2021 Stadium Tour Dates in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant in August. He has also revived his Dive Bar Tour, with more dates to be announced.