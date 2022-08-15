Garth Brooks is hoping to team up with the city of Nashville to create a new police substation in the bustling Lower Broadway area.

Per the Tennessean, the star is eying a space right next to his forthcoming three-story bar and entertainment venue, which is located at 411 Broadway. If approved by Metro Council, that alleyway spot could be transformed into a police substation.

Brooks hopes that having a police outpost in the busy downtown Nashville hub will help control traffic and safety, providing resources for Metro police and the Nashville Department of Transportation Multimodal Infrastructure.

The new boost in police presence would come at no expense to the taxpayer: Brooks is offering to foot the bill on developing the substation.

A statement from Nashville Mayor John Cooper stresses the safety and traffic challenges that come along with maintaining the city's bustling strip of bars and honky-tonks, arguably the biggest tourist attraction of the city.

"These additional resources will add new tools to reduce traffic and improve community safety downtown while continuing to prioritize other initiatives for neighborhoods and families throughout Davidson County," Cooper says of Brooks' proposal to fund a police substation.

As he contemplates the prospect of mounting a new police outpost, Brooks is busily readying his bar, Friends in Low Places, for opening day. After confirming the establishment's name and logo during a June episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, he also teased a rooftop element for the new hotspot. Fans can expect Friends in Low Places to be a classic, honky-tonk style bar with an "oasis," in reference to the lyric from his bar's titular hit song: "Think I'll slip on down to the oasis."

There's no official word on when Friends in Low Places will start welcoming bar-goers, but its retail store is already open, and you can follow the venue on various social media platforms.