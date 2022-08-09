Country fans who tune in to watch National Geographic's upcoming docuseries America's National Parks just might hear a familiar voice coming out of their television: Garth Brooks has signed on to narrate the show.

Not only that, but the "Friends in Low Places" star will executive produce the nature show, which will air over the course of five consecutive nights in celebration of a new annual National Geographic tradition dubbed America's National Parks Week.

A new teaser trailer for America's National Parks features Brooks' voice narrating a scene about a mountain lion and her cub battling the winter elements in the Grand Canyon.

"Finding food is tough at the best of times, but a good hunt can provide for a week or more," the singer explains, against footage of the mountain lion out on the prowl in the snowy landscape.

Each episode of America's National Parks will feature opening remarks from First Lady Jill Biden, who also announced the show on Tuesday (Aug. 9).

"America's national parks are full of unrivaled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife," Biden says, according to People. "Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are, and where we came from."

Each of the five installments will spotlight a different park, exploring the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawai'i Volcanoes by the end of the series. The show premieres on Monday, Aug. 29 and will run through that Friday, Sept. 2, airing each night at 9PM ET on National Geographic. Starting Aug. 31, all five episodes of America's National Parks will be available to stream on Disney+.