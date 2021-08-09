Two young Garth Brooks fans attending their first concert ever will be hard-pressed to attend another that's more memorable. The superstar made sure to leave an impression on Giada and her sister in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday (Aug. 7).

Video shows the 12-year-old on her father's shoulders, holding up a gold sign that says, "Garth ... it's our 1st concert."

The Stadium Tour stop happened at Arrowhead Stadium, and not only did the girl get great seats, she left with an autographed guitar, personalized for her and Giules (apologies if we misspelled the second name — the crowd was really into it).

Brooks really hams it up prior to signing his guitar, noting that both he and Giada have names that start with the letter "G." "What has a 'G' on it that I'm thinking of?" he asks, hands on hips with his acoustic guitar, facing the family. Of course, his guitar has a big "G" in the center — he eventually figures it out.

The girl and her dad are astonished as he leans over to autograph the acoustic guitar. It's pretty clear she's a big fan, because she's wearing a purple Garth Brooks T-shirt. Now she has an instrument worthy of learning all of his songs on.

Officially, Brooks has several more stops remaining on his tour, but he said that after his Saturday (Aug. 14) show in Nebraska, he'll assess whether or not to keep playing amid the pandemic.

"Here’s the important thing: Our job is to gather people in mass numbers. If that’s a bad thing, then we need to stand down. And that’s what we’ll do," Brooks said in July (July 30), prior to a planned stadium show in Nashville.

It all makes moments like the above video extra special.