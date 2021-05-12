Garth Brooks' 2021 concert calendar is filling up! The country superstar has added Lincoln, Neb., to his set of Stadium Tour dates, he announced on Wednesday (May 12).

Brooks is set to play Lincoln's Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14 at 7PM. The show will be the first music event at the venue in 34 years, and Brooks' only Nebraska Stadium Tour stop.

Tickets for Brooks' Lincoln show will go on sale on May 21 at 10AM CT. Seating for the Stadium Tour is in-the-round style, and tickets cost $94.95, inclusive of all taxes and additional fees.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster's website, phone service and app, but not at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets. Fans will be able to purchase a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.

Brooks' multi-year Stadium Tour has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's planning to pick the trek back up on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nev. He's also got dates in Salt Lake City, Utah (July 17); Cheyenne, Wyo. (July 23); Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); and Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25) planned.

Not every artist has been able to mount the same kind of summer tour plans, or even bring a stadium show to fruition. George Strait was forced to cancel his August show at the University of Notre Dame's football stadium, although he was able to simply reschedule a July date at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., for Nov. 13.

