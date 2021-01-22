Lady Gaga's glam team stepped up for Garth Brooks at Wednesday's (Jan. 20) presidential inauguration. On Twitter, the country superstar offered public thanks to the pop star and her crew after the big day.

Both Brooks and Gaga were in Washington, D.C., for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration. Gaga sang the National Anthem during the event, while Brooks performed an a cappella rendition of "Amazing Grace." (Jennifer Lopez also performed.)

"@ladygaga, You were fabulous today and everyday (sic). A national treasure," Brooks tweeted out Wednesday night, adding a special thanks to Frederic Aspiras, Gaga's hairstylist, and Sarah Tanno, her makeup artist.

"They saved a cowboy today," the country icon added.

A representative for Brooks tells The Boot that Gaga's team supplied hair and makeup services for Brooks before the event, though it's unclear if that had been the plan from the start or if Brooks needed their assistance last minute.

"Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me!" Brooks added at the end of his tweet — apparently, she's a fan!

"This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity," Brooks shared on Monday (Jan. 18), when his inauguration performance was announced. Perhaps in an effort to drive that point home, after his time at the mic, the singer stopped to greet not only Biden, Harris and outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, but also to hug all three former presidents and first ladies in attendance: Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Twitter users watching the event from home largely praised the move, though some did note that Brooks was offering his greetings sans mask at a time when COVID-19 continues to infect and kill thousands in the United States. Brooks' rep tells Today that the singer tested negative for COVID-19 three days in a row before his performance, including on Wednesday morning.

Brooks has performed for every president since Jimmy Carter (except Ronald Reagan), and his wife, fellow artist Trisha Yearwood, has also played for several presidents. In 2016, Brooks was asked to perform for Donald Trump's inauguration, but declined the offer because of a conflicting tour date.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WATCH: 5 Burning Questions About Garth Brooks' Inauguration Performance