Garth Brooks Says Hand Injury Happened When a Chop Saw ‘Collapsed’ on Him

Garth Brooks is considering himself lucky after a recent accident on his farm left him with an injured hand. He's a little sore and might lose a fingernail, he reveals in a new interview, but he's otherwise unscathed.

"They're gonna be sore for a while," Brooks tells Radio.com's Katie Neal, adding that he thinks he'll have to say goodbye to the fingernail on his left ring finger, "... but everything's great."

Brooks notes that he played guitar for the first time since the accident recently — and did so successfully, which is also a good sign. The country superstar was forced to postpone a livestream event to celebrate his new album, Fun, and new single with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, after the Oct. 21 accident.

At the time, Brooks' team shared that he hurt multiple fingers on his left hand while working on his family's farm outside of Nashville. To Neal, Yearwood explains that Brooks had been building a deck and was putting his tools away when "something went awry."

"He was very lucky," Yearwood adds. "He’s pretty safe on the farm, but every now and then you know, stuff happens."

To The Bobby Bones Show, Brooks adds (quote via Country Music Nation) that he was putting away a chop saw when it "collapsed" on him. He says he was on "the safe end" of the tool, but admits, "When I felt it, I didn’t want to see it, so I just took my right hand and kinda just felt my left hand and made sure all my parts were there, thank goodness."

Brooks and Yearwood's new single is "Shallow," a cover of the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga song from the recent remake of A Star Is Born. The country couple performed it as a sort of dare earlier this year, during a livestream, before deciding to record it officially.

"Everything kind of lit up," Brooks tells Good Morning America, "But you know, in this business, everything kind of lights up and then goes away. This did not go away."

"Shallow" is the fourth official single from Fun, an album Brooks has been teasing for two years and will release in November. It follows the Top 10 hit "Dive Bar," the Top 20 hit "All Day Long" and "Stronger Than Me."