Garth Brooks received a major honor -- the Library of Congress' 2020 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song -- on Wednesday night (March 4), and a number of his fellow country stars were there to celebrate his achievements on the big night. Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Trisha Yearwood, Brooks' wife, among others, were on hand for the ceremony.

Billboard reports that Brooks' Gershwin Prize ceremony also featured Ricky Skaggs, Lee Brice and Keb' Mo', and remarks from Jay Leno; Brooks himself also performed a number of songs. In addition to Yearwood, Brooks' three daughters were also in attendance.

“Now my name joins the likes of some of the greatest names in music history," Brooks -- who also used his acceptance speech to honor those affected by the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee on March 3 -- reflected onstage, "and it is my goal and my obligation to you who believe in me to live my life so that when it’s over, people will look at this list of names and mine hopefully is not a surprise."

The Gershwin Prize for Popular Song was established in 2007. Its previous recipients include Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Carole King and more. Willie Nelson received the award in 2015, and the 58-year-old Brooks is the youngest recipient ever.

The Gershwin Prize -- named for the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin -- is awarded yearly to a living musical artist, in recognition of their "lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of entertainment, information, inspiration and cultural understanding." Says Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, "Garth Brooks’ appeal as a performer, songwriter and humanitarian has brought many new fans into the world of country music. During his career, Brooks has set countless records, earned numerous awards and elevated country music into a national anthem of the American people.”

Fans can see Brooks' full Gershwin Prize acceptance speech, along with the special performances in his honor, when Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song airs at 9PM ET on March 29 on PBS. In the meantime, flip through the photo gallery below to see more from Brooks' Gershwin Prize ceremony.

Brooks, who is currently on the road for his Stadium Tour and is working on a new album, is one of the best-selling country music artists of all time. He released his debut album, a self-titled project, in 1989 and dominated the genre in the 1990s, before retiring to devote more time to his family in the early 2000s. Brooks officially returned to the spotlight in 2014.

