Here’s What People Are Saying About Garth Brooks’ Drive-in Concert

Garth Brooks' team estimates that his Saturday (June 27) drive-in concert aired for 350,000 people nationwide. Reviews from fans and critics are positive, but show that the concept still has room for improvement.

Some fans were stunned to learn Brooks wasn't actually live, although (per the Charlotte Observer), the ticket made that clear. Logistically it would have been impossible to perform live for four different time zones, unless he began at 12AM ET.

Complaints were rare on social media, however. In fact, the feedback with overwhelmingly positive — most people were just happy for the respite from a daily grind created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooks' drive-in concert was on the shorter side, at just 75 minutes after several music videos, but "opening act" Randall King started the show. The less-than-lengthy set bothered some people who wanted more for their $100 per carload.

In its review, the Charlotte Observer says the slick production left distance between performer and audience, and the sound also left much to be desired. Fans were essentially reliant on their own radios, tuned into the drive-in FM channel, so the experience was inconsistent at best.

It's hard to argue the night was anything but a success, however, especially in light of feedback from Chase Rice and Chris Janson concerts on the same night in eastern Tennessee and Idaho, respectively. Social distancing measures were by and large respected during Brooks' drive-in shows: People stayed in or near their vehicles and didn't wander. If a bathroom break was needed, many wore masks, or at least kept their distance from one another.

The frenzy for tickets and projected audience (while not confirmed) prove people want this kind of entertainment, even if it's not a substitute for the real thing. Is $100 worth it? There would be just as many fans in line to do it again, should Brooks choose to. The drive-in show wasn't perfect, but it was certainly enough.

Garth Brooks Drive-in Concert Setlist:

1. “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)“

2. “Rodeo”

3. “The Beaches of Cheyenne”

4. “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House”

5. “The River”

6. “Fishin’ in the Dark” (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cover)

7. “Two Piña Coladas”

8. “That Summer”

9. “The Thunder Rolls”

10. “Standing Outside the Fire”

11. “Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)“

12. “More Than a Memory”

13. “We Shall Be Free”

14. “Ask Me How I Know”

15. “Callin’ Baton Rouge”

16. “Shameless”

17. “Friends in Low Places”

18. “The Dance”

