Garth Brooks is one of the most legendary country music artists of all-time, so it's no surprise that his current Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, is one of the hottest shows around this summer.

There are always popular performers of all genres of music in Vegas at any given time, so when CMT's Hot 20 Countdown asked him who he would want to make a special appearance on stage with him at his residency, Brooks lit up and started name dropping.

"Well, Adele's here. Which is unbelievable," he said. "Sting's here. We all grew up to that [music]. I'm a big James Taylor fan, [George] Strait. Can you imagine? These are my dream gigs." His answers might be an tease as to who could be one of his special guests at an upcoming show.

In years past, it has usually been just Brooks on stage in Las Vegas, with the occasional guest appearance from his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

But this is the Plus One residency -- unlike any previous shows that Brooks has hosted in Vegas -- and there is now a bigger chance than ever for unforgettable surprise collaborations. Even though all the aforementioned artists named aren't necessarily in the country genre, Brooks is such a headlining name that even out-of-genre stars would be likely to jump at the chance to share his stage.

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million.

