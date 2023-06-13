Garth Brooks Breaks Down His Bud Light Decision

Garth Brooks' tolerance for people different from him extends to those who disagree with him on the importance of diversity and whether or not his bar should stock Bud Light.

On Monday night (June 12), Brooks doubled down on last week's conversation in Billboard, where he emphasized that Bud Light would be served at Friends in Low Places, his downtown Nashville bar (opening TBD).

"Our thing is this: If you come into this house, love one another. If you're an a--hole, there are plenty other places on Lower Broadway [to go]," he told the magazine.

The beer — America's most popular — became controversial after a collaboration with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

John Rich's Redneck Riviera — which is a short walk from FILP — banned it.

To begin his weekly Inside Studio G series on Facebook, Brooks addressed the conversation after the conversation, reiterating that he has always been about inclusiveness and diversity.

“I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the problems that are coming,” he says.

Then, he adds — if you don't agree with that, that's fine. "That's OK. They have their opinions. They have their beliefs. I have mine," he shares.

Brooks also points out that not serving Bud Light would be a poor business decision. As a bar owner, he says, he's going to stock what people want.

"It's the patrons' call. The bosses," he says.

Bud Light is an Anheuser-Busch InBev beer. The same company makes and distributes dozens of popular beers across the world, including Busch, Michelob and Shock Top.