Garth Brooks’ ‘Austin City Limits’ Studio 6A Farewell Performance Rescheduled

Garth Brooks' upcoming performance bidding farewell to the original home of Austin City Limits has been rescheduled.

PBS in Austin is moving to a new studio after more than 50 years, and Brooks will take the stage for the final broadcast from Studio 6A on the University of Texas Austin campus.

Originally slated for May 24, 2020, Farewell to Studio 6A: An Evening with Garth Brooks will now take place over the course of two days, July 20-21, 2021. The performances will also serve as fundraising events for Austin PBS. Although the event will not be filmed for broadcast, tickets for either night are available at AustinPBS.org.

It is a fitting end to Studio 6A’s run, as Brooks first took to the Studio 6A stage at the start of his career in 1990.

“Thirty years ago, Garth made history when he stepped onto the Austin City Limits stage for the first time, and now he’s one of the biggest stars in music history,” shares ACL executive producer Terry Lickona.

Though it is the end of a chapter for Studio 6A, it is not the end of the road for Austin PBS, which will now have a new, more spacious home at the Austin Community College Highland Campus set to open in 2022.

Studio 6A was the birthplace of the Austin City Limits series, which has hosted many legendary country music moments over the course of its history. The Peabody Award-winning series has hosted performances by Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, and countless other country music staples.

It won’t be the first time Brooks has been included in a Studio 6A milestone: In 2000, he both opened and closed out the Austin City Limits 25th anniversary performances.

