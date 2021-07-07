Garth Brooks Announces Gillette Stadium Tour Stop

Garth Brooks has added a stop at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium to his 2021 Stadium Tour. The country superstar will play the venue in Foxborough, outside of Boston, this fall.

Brooks' Gillette Stadium concert is set for Oct. 9 at 7PM. It will be his first-ever concert at the venue, and his first major concert in the Boston area in six years, per a press release.

Tickets for Brooks' stop in Foxborough are set to go on sale on July 16 at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster. Seating for all of Brooks' Stadium Tour shows is in-the-round style, and all seats cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees.

Following postponements throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks will pick his Stadium Tour back up on Saturday (July 10) in Las Vegas, Nev. All of the shows on his calendar are full-capacity events, which now come with added costs due to COVID-related protocols; still, Brooks has said that he won't pass those costs onto his fans.

"That’s a lot of stadium expenses: The sanitization of everything, the addition of masks, the addition of hand sanitization stations," says Brooks. "My thing is, if we make 100 percent of each ticket — and because of the COVID regulations and restrictions that we have to put in and pay for, we make 95 percent — I’m more than okay with that."

Additional 2021 Stadium Tour stops for Brooks include Salt Lake City, Utah (July 17); Nashville, Tenn. (July 31); Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 7); Lincoln, Neb. (Aug. 14); Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 18); and Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 25).

