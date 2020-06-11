Garth Brooks has found a unique way to bring live music to his fans in 2020. The country megastar has announced that he will perform a special one-off concert for his fans that will air in drive-in theaters in North America.

Brooks will hit the stage on June 27 for a special performance that will simulcast in 300 different theaters. He revealed the news during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (June 11).

"They're going to run it just like a regular concert. This is going to be all over North America, one night only," Brooks tells Robin Roberts, adding that the upcoming show will follow all of the guidelines for various states.

Tickets will cost $100 per truck or car, with no limit on how many people can occupy each vehicle. Brooks says there will only be 250-300 tickets available per drive-in.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks says in a press release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets for Brooks' drive-in concert will go on sale on June 19 at 12PM ET / 11AM CT / 10AM MT / 9AM PT via Ticketmaster. All tickets are general admission. A list of the various theaters hosting the concert will also be available that day.

Brooks had been touring stadiums as part of a planned three-year Stadium Tour, as well as playing sporadic shows at various smaller venues around the U.S. as part of his Dive Bar Tour, before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, forcing almost every major tour to a halt in 2020.

Brooks' Stadium Tour stop at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, originally scheduled for May, moved to June 13 in March, and will now take place on Oct. 10, if conditions allow for it.