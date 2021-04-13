Gabby Barrett's star continues to rise: The singer has earned her second chart-topping hit with "The Good Ones."

The singer's sophomore release hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart for the chart dated April 17, 2021 — nearly a year to the date after her debut single, "I Hope," topped the same chart in April of 2020. That winning streak makes Barrett the first female artist in nearly five years to reach No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart with both her first and second singles. Kelsea Ballerini was the last woman to do so, notching a No. 1 hit with her debut single, "Love Me Like You Mean It," in July of 2015 before returning to the top spot the following September with "Dibs."

The chart success of "The Good Ones" is making a great couple of weeks even better for Barrett, who was officially named the ACM 2021 New Female Artist of the Year on Thursday (April 8).

"I did not think the past week could have been any more amazing, but to have the No. 1 song feels like the cherry on top," Barrett tells Billboard. "I'm so grateful for my husband, who truly is a good one and inspired this song."

Barrett's husband is fellow artist Cade Foehner, whom she met while the two were contestants on American Idol in 2018. By the season finale, they were publicly dating, and set plans to marry less than a year later. In January, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Baylah May.

Barrett previously explained to The Boot that the title of "The Good Ones" was inspired by the phrase she used to describe Foehner to her family early on in their relationship. "I had just been thinking of when we were dating, at the time during American Idol, people in my family would ask me, like, 'How's your boyfriend doing?' And I'd be like, 'Oh, he's good. He's a good one. He's a keeper,'" the singer remembers.

Reflecting on her latest hit, she also named a number of others who helped the song along its way to the top.

"Thank you to my family and fans for supporting me, my label and team for helping take my second single to the top and country radio for playing it," Barrett says. "Most importantly, I'm thankful for our gracious Lord Jesus and how kind He is to me always. It's more than I deserve."

Next up, Barrett will perform at the 2021 ACM Awards, which takes place in Nashville on Sunday (April 18). Tune in to watch the show at 8PM CT on CBS or stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

