Gabby Barrett Is Pretty Nervous to Perform at Tonight’s CMA Awards

Gabby Barrett is nominated in three categories at the 2021 CMA Awards, but eagerly waiting to hear if her name will be called is not what makes her nervous — it’s performing that makes her sweat.

"I don’t know why ... well, I do know why,” Barrett tells Taste of Country during media interviews ahead of Wednesday night's (Nov. 10, ABC) CMA Awards.

"Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton and like all of the people that I have looked up to and have heard my entire life are sitting, staring in front of me, listening to every word that comes out of my mouth," the new mom explains as the reason for her nerves.

For a newer act, "The Good Ones" singer has a hefty load of nominations going into the show. She has footing in Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

However, waiting to hear her name potentially be called in those categories brings her excitement rather than nerves.

"It’s a little nerve-racking, but we got this," Barrett says. But a little feeling of nervous flutter isn't a bad thing, she insists, because, "it means you care about what you’re doing."

The singer will be performing her radio hit "The Good Ones" during the live awards show.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 8PM ET Wednesday night. Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone!