Story Behind the Song: Gabby Barrett, ‘Footprints on the Moon’

Gabby Barrett's "Footprints on the Moon" is the sort of song she wishes she had to play for herself during tough times. The former American Idol finalist wrote the track with Zach Kale and Jon Nite -- also her two co-writers on her first No. 1 song, her debut single "I Hope" -- as a note of encouragement for listeners.

Below, Barrett shares the story behind "Footprints on the Moon" in her own words.

I can't say which one's my favorite, but I can tell you which one I was really excited for people to hear ... That would be "Footprints on the Moon." I was really, really excited about that song ... and a lot of people are liking it ...

I just like everything about that song. I feel like it's such a kick-butt song, and it's just so fun. I can't wait to play it live.

One, I love the encouragement behind it. I wish I had a song like that to listen to through high school and when I was going through the grind ... and so, anybody that's a fan of me, I wanted to give them some type of encouragement in shooting for the stars, 'cause if somebody can walk on the moon, then you are able to accomplish large things as well if you put your mind to it and work hard.

Also, the trio that wrote "I Hope" also wrote this song: Me, Zach Kale and Jon Nite wrote this song as well.